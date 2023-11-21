Bahram Akradi Purchases 34,411 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTHGet Free Report) CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 34,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $502,056.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,411 shares in the company, valued at $502,056.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bahram Akradi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 6th, Bahram Akradi acquired 41,761 shares of Life Time Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $531,617.53.
  • On Friday, November 3rd, Bahram Akradi acquired 48,239 shares of Life Time Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $611,188.13.

Shares of LTH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $585.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.12 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTH. MSD Capital L P bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $139,873,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after buying an additional 839,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,471,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,789,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

