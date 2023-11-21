The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,405 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 106,263 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $107,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,294,000 after buying an additional 2,777,516 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,448,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. 547,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,314. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $70.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

