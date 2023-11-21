Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 3,702 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $10,710,454.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $10,710,454.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.72. The company had a trading volume of 137,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,064. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.66. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.