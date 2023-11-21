Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.72. 2,841,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,791. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ANF. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,243,841.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,243,841.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,424,805.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,277.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,817. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

