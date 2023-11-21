First Western Trust Bank Has $224,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.32.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $198.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day moving average is $213.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.