William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $65,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $544.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.70 and a 200 day moving average of $449.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $545.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.45.

View Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.