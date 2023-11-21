Wojak Finance (WOJ) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and $4,910.28 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Wojak Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.