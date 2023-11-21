Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $234.54 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $234.54 million and $25,729.54 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00004170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.57757331 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,107.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

