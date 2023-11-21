FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 503.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,158.78. 30,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,002.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,897.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,899.31 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

