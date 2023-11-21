Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 248,311 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,768,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up about 3.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 1.62% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $142,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 107,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,186 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

