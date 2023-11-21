OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases Shares of 53,526 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Boston Scientific makes up about 3.3% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,857,000 after acquiring an additional 473,888 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,156,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $927,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 818,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,832. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,996 shares of company stock valued at $21,589,497 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.