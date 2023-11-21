NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of NCNA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,281. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.12. NuCana has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NuCana by 208.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NuCana by 163.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

