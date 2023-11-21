Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 111,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,799. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

