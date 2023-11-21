VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2012 per share. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.