Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $29,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after acquiring an additional 969,487 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,610,000 after acquiring an additional 939,981 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,738,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 311,196 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,171. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.75. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $94.57.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

