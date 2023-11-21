Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Reduced by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. 974,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,932. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

