iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $37,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.97. The company had a trading volume of 866,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,658. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.