Flaharty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 445,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,337,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 1,112,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

