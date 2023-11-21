Charles Lim Capital Ltd Has $188.19 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for about 27.8% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd owned 0.15% of HDFC Bank worth $188,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.19. 609,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

