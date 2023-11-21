71,488 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,409,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 13.4% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.24. 17,178,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,489,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.48 and its 200 day moving average is $363.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $391.41.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.