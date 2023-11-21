Korea Investment CORP Has $255.08 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,874 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Chevron worth $255,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.29 and a 200 day moving average of $158.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.74 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

