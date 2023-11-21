Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 816,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,754 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $392,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

UNH stock traded up $4.83 on Tuesday, hitting $539.93. 881,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,412. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $553.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $520.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $499.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.90.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

