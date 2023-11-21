Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,032,801 Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,032,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTAL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE MTAL traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Metals Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.