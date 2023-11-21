Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,487,450 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487,450 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for approximately 1.4% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $40,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,508,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,091,326. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.