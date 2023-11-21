291,893 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 291,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,713,000. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of GE HealthCare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. General Electric Co. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,208,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,868,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,044,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,377,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEHC stock remained flat at $73.33 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 305,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

