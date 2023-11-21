Elgethun Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,821 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Down 2.7 %

GM traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. 4,612,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,570,653. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

