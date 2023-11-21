E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after purchasing an additional 353,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.5 %

LULU traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.75. 264,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.69. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $437.05.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

