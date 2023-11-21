E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259,646 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of JOYY worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the second quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in JOYY by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JOYY by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

JOYY Trading Down 2.2 %

JOYY stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.02. 113,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,810. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.52.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.10. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $547.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.

JOYY Company Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.