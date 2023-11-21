E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 156.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,942. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 515,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,645. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

