E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 628 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

