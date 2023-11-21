IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Holdings Reduced by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,316 shares during the period. IPG Photonics makes up approximately 0.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $846,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,287,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,827,754.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $846,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,287,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,827,754.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,070 shares of company stock worth $4,964,905 in the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average is $109.75. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

