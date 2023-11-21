Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up 5.3% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $154,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $214,664. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. 1,214,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

