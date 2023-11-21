E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76. The company has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.