Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.13-5.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$32.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.17 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.94.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

