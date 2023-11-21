Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $75.16, but opened at $77.55. Medtronic shares last traded at $78.22, with a volume of 1,478,361 shares trading hands.

The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 57.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 226,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 82,413 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.85.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.