Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Shares Up 10.8%

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 181,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 130,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.35.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 478.3 kilometer square located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.