CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 7.7%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 165,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 179,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

CMC Metals Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and the Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

