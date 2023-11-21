Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.62

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.62 and last traded at $56.59, with a volume of 54188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $368.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,673. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

