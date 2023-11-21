Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 52-Week High at $224.74

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $224.74 and last traded at $222.71, with a volume of 101273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.79.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,302 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,657,998,000 after purchasing an additional 833,197 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Articles

