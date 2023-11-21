CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.06

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 340718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.29.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $207,331.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,453. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

