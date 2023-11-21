SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.38. 115,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 724,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Specifically, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $25,600.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,521,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $109,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,287.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,521,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,802 shares of company stock valued at $631,277 over the last three months. 15.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

SES AI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SES AI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

