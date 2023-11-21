Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $112.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Progressive traded as high as $161.98 and last traded at $161.70, with a volume of 355041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.35.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

Get Progressive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Progressive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day moving average is $137.14.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.