PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.28

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.28 and last traded at $61.28, with a volume of 4317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PC Connection

PC Connection Price Performance

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 64.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.