Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $58.56 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $58.56 million and $7.27 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,351,566,604 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

