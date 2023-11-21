Fei USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $34.91 million and approximately $205,971.93 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC on major exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,125.63 or 0.99838432 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 12,775,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 12,775,042.70778083 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99629595 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $191,633.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

