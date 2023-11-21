E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,370 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 501,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.88. 1,254,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,959. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $138.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

