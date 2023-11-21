E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $31,194,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Legend Biotech by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 543,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 427,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.01.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LEGN stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.64. 385,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.