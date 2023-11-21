Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 100,000 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.15% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $45,379,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $71,671,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,299. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

