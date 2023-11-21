Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Invests $6.54 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after buying an additional 749,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $214,363,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.00. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

