Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 163,830 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,830 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

IOVA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,788. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Stories

